Today’s Top 5 Stories: November 22, 2022

By
Austin Timberlake
-

Here’s a look at the top stories for November 22, 2022.

1Watch These 3 Holiday Movies That Were Filmed Locally

photo from It\’s Christmas Again

It’s that time of year to watch holiday movies with the family. After decorating cookies, shopping or just wanting to avoid the cold weather, we’ve found three released this year that were filmed in the area. Read more.

2Your Guide to Christmas in Middle Tennessee: 2022 Christmas Tree Lightings

Here is a list of Christmas tree lightings throughout Middle Tennessee. Read more.

3Reality Stars Todd and Julie Chrisley Sentenced to Prison for Fraud

photo by Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock

Reality stars Todd and Julie Chrisley have been sentenced to 12 and seven years, respectively, in federal prison after a jury convicted them of bank and tax fraud offenses following a nearly three-week jury trial. Read more.

4Owners Of Franklin Gun Shop Plead Guilty To Federal Charges

The owners of Franklin Gun Shop pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court to obstruction of justice and making false entries regarding the disposition of firearms, announced U.S. Attorney Mark H. Wildasin for the Middle District of Tennessee. Read more.

5Rescue Squad Responds to Home Fire in Franklin, Working Smoke Alarms Save Family

grassland fire
Photos from Williamson County Rescue Squad

A family of four is safe due to being awoken by their smoke alarms in the early hours of the morning. Read more.

