Today’s Top 5 Stories: November 22, 2022

Here’s a look at the top stories for November 22, 2022.
It’s that time of year to watch holiday movies with the family. After decorating cookies, shopping or just wanting to avoid the cold weather, we’ve found three released this year that were filmed in the area. Read more.
Here is a list of Christmas tree lightings throughout Middle Tennessee. Read more.
Reality stars Todd and Julie Chrisley have been sentenced to 12 and seven years, respectively, in federal prison after a jury convicted them of bank and tax fraud offenses following a nearly three-week jury trial. Read more.
The owners of Franklin Gun Shop pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court to obstruction of justice and making false entries regarding the disposition of firearms, announced U.S. Attorney Mark H. Wildasin for the Middle District of Tennessee. Read more.
A family of four is safe due to being awoken by their smoke alarms in the early hours of the morning. Read more.