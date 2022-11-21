Today’s Top 5 Stories: November 21, 2022

Here’s a look at the top stories for November 21, 2022.
See where houses and property sold for October 31 through November 4, 2022, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. Read more.
Photo of the day: This photo was submitted by Joyce Ehlich of Creekside at Leipers Fork. Read more.
Nashville’s holiday tradition returns Saturday, November 19, 2022, and runs through January 8, 2023. Cheekwood’s Holiday Lights is a sight to see with over one million lights featured along a one-mile walking path. Read more.
While Black Friday used to be an event in which holiday shoppers got up early to score the best deals, now most shoppers are finding deals from home as they shop online. Often sales are not only held for one day but for weeks leading up to the holiday. Read more.
A family of four is safe this morning due to being awoken by their smoke alarms in the early hours of the morning. Last night, the family was using their fireplace on their exterior porch while enjoying an evening together. Read more.