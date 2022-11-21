Today’s Top 5 Stories: November 21, 2022

By
Austin Timberlake
-

Here’s a look at the top stories for November 21, 2022.

1Williamson County Property Transfers October 31

property transfers real estate

See where houses and property sold for October 31 through November 4, 2022, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty.  Read more.

2Photo of the Day: November 21, 2022

Creekside Leipers Fork
photo byJoyce Ehlich

Photo of the day: This photo was submitted by Joyce Ehlich of Creekside at Leipers Fork. Read more.

37 Things to Know About Cheekwood’s Holiday Lights 2022

Nashville’s holiday tradition returns Saturday, November 19, 2022, and runs through January 8, 2023. Cheekwood’s Holiday Lights is a sight to see with over one million lights featured along a one-mile walking path. Read more.

4What Are the Best Stores to Shop on Black Friday? Find Out Here

photo from WalletHub

While Black Friday used to be an event in which holiday shoppers got up early to score the best deals, now most shoppers are finding deals from home as they shop online. Often sales are not only held for one day but for weeks leading up to the holiday. Read more.

5Rescue Squad Responds to Home Fire in Franklin, Working Smoke Alarms Save Family

grassland fire
Photos from Williamson County Rescue Squad

A family of four is safe this morning due to being awoken by their smoke alarms in the early hours of the morning. Last night, the family was using their fireplace on their exterior porch while enjoying an evening together. Read more.

Austin Timberlake
Austin contributes to all nine Middle Tennessee Source websites. This includes covering sports and news by writing articles and taking photos and videos for the publications. He is an MTSU graduate who loves the Blue Raiders, Titans, and Nashville SC.

