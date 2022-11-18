Today’s Top 5 Stories: November 18, 2022

By
Andrea Hinds
-

Here’s a look at the top stories for November 17, 2022.

1Titans Offensive Coordinator Todd Downing Arrested for DUI Friday Morning

Todd Downing mugshot(Williamson County Sheriff's Office)
Todd Downing mugshot(Williamson County Sheriff's Office)

After a big Titans win against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field, Todd Downing the offensive coordinator for the Tennessee Titans was arrested for driving under the influence according to a news story by WSMV. Read more.

2Iconic Chicago Restaurant Brands Buona and The Original Rainbow Cone are Coming to Several Middle TN Cities

Prototype credit: Keystone Planning + Design, PLLC

 

Iconic Chicago restaurant brands Buona and The Original Rainbow Cone have announced the first Buona/Rainbow Cone dual-concept locations outside of Chicago. Read more.

3Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Made South

 

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Williamson County. Check out these 5 events. Read more.

45 Places to Get Holiday Pancakes

Gingerbread-Pancakes-Ruby-Sunshine
Photo provided by Ruby Sunshine

Who doesn’t love pancakes on a chilly day? Here are five places to sate your taste bud’s desired for holiday inspired pancakes. Read more.

5Spring Hill PD Investigating Hit and Run Crash That Occurred on Nov. 6th

 

The SHPD is investigating a hit-and-run crash that occurred on November 6th at 2:22 PM in the area of Candlelite Drive and Port Royal Road. Read more.

Andrea Hinds
Andrea is a “unicorn,” born and raised in Nashville, Tennessee. With a passion for words and story telling, she enjoys bringing stories to the Middle Tennessee community.

