Today’s Top 5 Stories: November 18, 2022

Here’s a look at the top stories for November 17, 2022.
After a big Titans win against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field, Todd Downing the offensive coordinator for the Tennessee Titans was arrested for driving under the influence according to a news story by WSMV. Read more.
2Iconic Chicago Restaurant Brands Buona and The Original Rainbow Cone are Coming to Several Middle TN Cities
Iconic Chicago restaurant brands Buona and The Original Rainbow Cone have announced the first Buona/Rainbow Cone dual-concept locations outside of Chicago. Read more.
Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Williamson County. Check out these 5 events. Read more.
Who doesn’t love pancakes on a chilly day? Here are five places to sate your taste bud’s desired for holiday inspired pancakes. Read more.
The SHPD is investigating a hit-and-run crash that occurred on November 6th at 2:22 PM in the area of Candlelite Drive and Port Royal Road. Read more.