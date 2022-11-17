Today’s Top 5 Stories: November 17, 2022

By
Austin Timberlake
-

Here’s a look at the top stories for November 17, 2022.

1Franklin Police Dept. Mourns the Loss of Retired ‘Officer Friendly,’ Ronnie Giles

ronnie giles franklin police
Photo by Franklin PD

Lt. Ronald Edwin Giles (Ret.) Police Officer, age 76, of Cumberland Furnace, Tennessee and formerly of Franklin, Tennessee, passed away on Wednesday, November 9, 2022. Read more.

2Your Guide to Christmas in Middle Tennessee: 2022 Christmas Parades

The holiday season is upon us and the Christmas season isn’t complete without a Christmas parade. Enjoy these Christmas parades throughout Middle Tennessee. Read more.

3$50,000 Powerball Winner Sold in Fairview

Congrats to a Powerball player in Fairview, who won $50,000 from the drawing held last night, Nov. 14, 2022. Read more.

4Checkers & Rally’s Franchise Coming to Spring Hill

Leading double drive-thru concept continues rapid growth with new multi-unit franchise development agreements in California, Tennessee and Maryland

Checkers & Rally’s, the innovative pioneer of the double-drive thru, known for its bold and flavorful food at an exceptional value and its people-first attitude, today announced it has signed three multi-unit development agreements that will bring 40 new restaurants to California, Tennessee and Maryland. Read more.

5RECIPE: Slow Cooker Turkey and Dumplings

This is easy and a really good recipe for that leftover turkey. The type of biscuit dough does not matter: Read more.

