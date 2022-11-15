Today’s Top 5 Stories: November 15, 2022

By
Austin Timberlake
-

Here’s a look at the top stories for November 15, 2022.

1Acclaimed NYC Restaurateur to Open Italian Restaurant in Nashville’s Gulch Neighborhood

photo from Luogo

After 29 years at Fresco by Scotto, famed New York City restaurateur Anthony Scotto has moved to Nashville to start his first solo venture, Luogo. Read more.

2FOUND SAFE: Mt. Juliet Police Searching for Missing / Runaway 15-year-old Jada

Jada was located by Lebanon Police officers at Taco Bell (1672 W. Main St) in Lebanon around 2:00 p.m. on Monday, November 14, 2022. Detectives confirmed she was a runaway and was safe. She was reunited with her family. Read more.

3Is There Really A Difference Between Stuffing and Dressing?

Have you ever wondered what the difference is between stuffing and dressing. We did a little research to answer this culinary question. Read more.

4Middle Tennessee High School Football Schedule – Playoffs Week 3

We are in the thick of the Tennessee High School Football Playoffs and as all the remaining Middle Tennessee schools fight to get closer to a state title, we have your full schedule right here so you don’t miss any of the action. Read more.

5Next Summer, the Nashville Symphony will Relive the Magic of the Fab Four with 1964: The Beatles Tribute

Nashville Symphony is excited to bring the spirit of the 1960s to the Schermerhorn stage with a one-night-only performance from premier Beatles tribute band 1964. The group will perform on Friday, July 14, 2023, and pre-sale tickets for season ticket holders are available now at nashvillesymphony.org/1964. Read more.

