Today’s Top 5 Stories: November 15, 2022

Here’s a look at the top stories for November 15, 2022.
After 29 years at Fresco by Scotto, famed New York City restaurateur Anthony Scotto has moved to Nashville to start his first solo venture, Luogo. Read more.
Jada was located by Lebanon Police officers at Taco Bell (1672 W. Main St) in Lebanon around 2:00 p.m. on Monday, November 14, 2022. Detectives confirmed she was a runaway and was safe. She was reunited with her family. Read more.
Have you ever wondered what the difference is between stuffing and dressing. We did a little research to answer this culinary question. Read more.
We are in the thick of the Tennessee High School Football Playoffs and as all the remaining Middle Tennessee schools fight to get closer to a state title, we have your full schedule right here so you don’t miss any of the action. Read more.
5Next Summer, the Nashville Symphony will Relive the Magic of the Fab Four with 1964: The Beatles Tribute
Nashville Symphony is excited to bring the spirit of the 1960s to the Schermerhorn stage with a one-night-only performance from premier Beatles tribute band 1964. The group will perform on Friday, July 14, 2023, and pre-sale tickets for season ticket holders are available now at nashvillesymphony.org/1964. Read more.