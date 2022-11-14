Today’s Top 5 Stories: November 14, 2022

Officers are searching for a missing 15-year-old female, Jada, who did not return to her home on Stonehenge Drive after school. She was last spotted getting on the school bus around 7:50 a.m. on Friday, November 11, 2022, and was last known to be wearing a black jacket, black shirt, black jeans, and black Croc shoes. Jada is 5’6” and around 120 pounds. Read more.