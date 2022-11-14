Today’s Top 5 Stories: November 14, 2022

Here’s a look at the top stories from November 14, 2022.
See where houses and property sold for October 24-28, 2022, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. Read more.
Officers are searching for a missing 15-year-old female, Jada, who did not return to her home on Stonehenge Drive after school. She was last spotted getting on the school bus around 7:50 a.m. on Friday, November 11, 2022, and was last known to be wearing a black jacket, black shirt, black jeans, and black Croc shoes. Jada is 5’6” and around 120 pounds. Read more.
Thanksgiving is a holiday full of gratitude! With all the family gatherings, feastings and vacation days it’s often a time of year that creates long-lasting memories. Read more.
Chick-fil-A® is welcoming back two menu favorites that have become beloved holiday food traditions for guests: the Peppermint Chip Milkshake and Chicken Tortilla Soup. These seasonal items will be available nationwide starting Nov. 14, while supplies last. Read more.
The City of Franklin held its annual Veterans Day parade in downtown Franklin. Despite the rainy weather, a crowd gathered to honor those who have served in the military or are currently serving. Read more.