Today’s Top 5 Stories: November 14, 2022

1Williamson County Property Transfers October 24

See where houses and property sold for October 24-28, 2022, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. Read more.

2Mt. Juliet Police Searching for Missing / Runaway 15-year-old Jada

Officers are searching for a missing 15-year-old female, Jada, who did not return to her home on Stonehenge Drive after school. She was last spotted getting on the school bus around 7:50 a.m. on Friday, November 11, 2022, and was last known to be wearing a black jacket, black shirt, black jeans, and black Croc shoes. Jada is 5’6” and around 120 pounds. Read more.

38 Easy Thanksgiving Crafts for Your Kids

Stock Photo

Thanksgiving is a holiday full of gratitude! With all the family gatherings, feastings and vacation days it’s often a time of year that creates long-lasting memories. Read more.

4Chick-fil-A Brings Back the Peppermint Chip Milkshake & Chicken Tortilla Soup for Holidays

Chick-fil-A® is welcoming back two menu favorites that have become beloved holiday food traditions for guests: the Peppermint Chip Milkshake and Chicken Tortilla Soup. These seasonal items will be available nationwide starting Nov. 14, while supplies last. Read more.

5Photos: Franklin Veterans Day Parade 2022

Veterans Day Parade 2022
photo by Donna Vissman

The City of Franklin held its annual Veterans Day parade in downtown Franklin. Despite the rainy weather, a crowd gathered to honor those who have served in the military or are currently serving. Read more.

