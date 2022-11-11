Today’s Top 5 Stories: November 11, 2022

By
Austin Timberlake
-
Made South

Here’s a look at the top stories for November 11, 2022.

1Red Robin in Franklin Has Closed

Red Robin
photo by Donna Vissman

Red Robin, known for its burgers, milkshakes, and bottomless fries has closed its Franklin location at 1762 Cool Springs Galleria Boulevard. All signage has been removed from the building. Read more.

2Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Walk for Epilepsy
photo from Walk for Epilepsy

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Williamson County. Check out these 5 events. Read more.

3Moe’s Original Bar B Que in Franklin Has Closed

Moe's Original Bar B Que
photo by Donna Vissman

Moe’s Original Bar B Que has closed its Franklin location at 9050 Carothers Parkway. The restaurant has been emptied, signage removed, and no notice of closure was left on the door. Read more.

4Dog Training Dos and Don’ts

Training your dog can be a large undertaking but so rewarding for both you and your pup. Training is also a great way to bond and build a good relationship between you and your furry companion. Read more.

5Made South Announces Upcoming Holiday Market Will be its Last

Made South

Made South Holiday Market is set to return to The Factory at Franklin. This year’s holiday market will be the last market for Made South. Read more.

