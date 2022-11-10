Today’s Top 5 Stories: November 10, 2022

By
Austin Timberlake
-

Here’s a look at the top stories for November 10, 2022.

1Red Robin in Franklin Has Closed

Red Robin
photo by Donna Vissman

Red Robin, known for its burgers, milkshakes, and bottomless fries has closed its Franklin location at 1762 Cool Springs Galleria Boulevard. All signage has been removed from the building. Read more.

2Tale of Mayfield Family Cemetery Restoration Comes to an End

Photo Submitted

Recently, the restored Mayfield Family Cemetery in Brentwood, Tennesse was formally blessed with family and community members in attendance. Read more.

3Moe’s Original Bar B Que in Franklin Has Closed

Moe's Original Bar B Que
photo by Donna Vissman

Moe’s Original Bar B Que has closed its Franklin location at 9050 Carothers Parkway. The restaurant has been emptied, signage removed, and no notice of closure was left on the door. Read more.

4Our Top 5 High School Football Games to Watch for Round 2 of the Playoffs

The TSSAA playoffs continue this weekend with plenty of Middle Tennessee high schools getting one step closer to the championship. Here are our picks for the best matchups and games you won’t want to miss. Read more.

5Blue Sushi Sake Grill Headed to McEwen Northside in Franklin

Blue Sushi Sake Grill Headed to McEwen Northside
Photo from Blue Sushi Sake Grill Website

Flagship Restaurant Group announced plans to open its second Blue Sushi Sake Grill location in Franklin. Read more.

