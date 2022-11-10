Today’s Top 5 Stories: November 10, 2022

Here’s a look at the top stories for November 10, 2022.
Red Robin, known for its burgers, milkshakes, and bottomless fries has closed its Franklin location at 1762 Cool Springs Galleria Boulevard. All signage has been removed from the building. Read more.
Recently, the restored Mayfield Family Cemetery in Brentwood, Tennesse was formally blessed with family and community members in attendance. Read more.
Moe’s Original Bar B Que has closed its Franklin location at 9050 Carothers Parkway. The restaurant has been emptied, signage removed, and no notice of closure was left on the door. Read more.
The TSSAA playoffs continue this weekend with plenty of Middle Tennessee high schools getting one step closer to the championship. Here are our picks for the best matchups and games you won’t want to miss. Read more.
Flagship Restaurant Group announced plans to open its second Blue Sushi Sake Grill location in Franklin. Read more.