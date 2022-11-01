Today’s Top 5 Stories: November 1, 2022

Here’s a look at the top stories for November 1, 2022.
With holiday shopping already underway, there’s no better time for Opry Mills to welcome eight new offerings – making finding the perfect gift that much easier. Read more.
Midtown Hills officers arrested registered sex offender Timothy Temple, 55, late Sunday night on charges of invasion of privacy/peeping tom, indecent exposure, criminal trespassing, and for felony sex offender registration violation after he was seen in the bushes with his pants unzipped looking into the window of a housing unit meant for university students on Convent Place. Read more.
CMA Awards, country music’s biggest night will take place on Wednesday, November 9th at Bridgestone Arena. Read more.
Streaming entertainment can be overwhelming with so many streaming services adding new shows and movies every week. Here is a list of new streaming releases this November 2022 playing on Netflix, Amazon, Disney+, HBO Max, and Hulu. Read more.
5Pretty in Pink Owner and Founder, Pam Ludwig, Talks About Why She Started the Business and Why It’s Important to the Community
Pam Ludwig is the founder and owner of Pretty in Pink Boutique. The business was started in April 2004 to help a few women in the Nashville area who had been diagnosed with breast cancer and might need post-breast surgery products. Read more.