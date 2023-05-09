Today’s Top 5 Stories: May 9, 2023

1Semi-Private Jet Service JSX Has Landed in Nashville

photo courtesy of JSX

The world’s only 5-star semi-private hop-on jet service, JSX, is putting its ‘boots’ down in Nashville (BNA). Read more.

2Franklin High Band to March in Franklin Neighborhoods

submitted

The award-winning Franklin Band will be visiting neighborhoods in the Franklin community to share their music on Saturday, May 13th. Read more.

3Swifties Wait 4 Hours for Taylor Swift’s Sunday Night Nashville Concert to Begin

Storms and lightning forced a major delay in Taylor Swift’s Sunday night concert in Nashville. But the show must go on and it did (just several hours later than planned). Read more.

4Franklin Makers Market Reschedules Event Due to Severe Weather

The Franklin Makers Market was set to take place on May 7th but due to the weather on Sunday, the event has been rescheduled for Sunday, June 11th. The event takes place at The Factory in Franklin. Read more.

5New Korean Restaurant Mi Kitchen Now Open in Franklin

photo courtesy of Mi Kitchen

A new Korean restaurant called Mi Kitchen is now open in Franklin. Read more.

