Today’s Top 5 Stories: May 9, 2023

Here’s a look at the top stories from May 9, 2023.
The world’s only 5-star semi-private hop-on jet service, JSX, is putting its ‘boots’ down in Nashville (BNA). Read more.
The award-winning Franklin Band will be visiting neighborhoods in the Franklin community to share their music on Saturday, May 13th. Read more.
Storms and lightning forced a major delay in Taylor Swift’s Sunday night concert in Nashville. But the show must go on and it did (just several hours later than planned). Read more.
The Franklin Makers Market was set to take place on May 7th but due to the weather on Sunday, the event has been rescheduled for Sunday, June 11th. The event takes place at The Factory in Franklin. Read more.
A new Korean restaurant called Mi Kitchen is now open in Franklin. Read more.