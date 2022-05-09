Today’s Top 5 Stories: May 9, 2022

By
Austin Timberlake
-
Downtown Franklin
photo by Donna Vissman

Here’s a look at the top stories for May 9, 2022.

Taylor Reynolds Age: 23 Spring Hill, TN
Taylor Reynolds
Age: 23
Spring Hill, TN

1Spring Hill Resident Held After Second DUI

Officers stopped Taylor Reynolds after they saw him weaving across several lanes of traffic on I-65 near Peytonsville Rd. on Sunday morning. Read more.

property transfers real estate

2Williamson County Property Transfers April 18

See where houses sold for April 18-22, 2022, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. Read more.

Vicky White-Casey White
photo from US Marshals

3Casey White Manhunt Leads to Williamson County

An SUV suspected to be connected to escapee inmate Casey White and former correctional officer Vicky White was found in Williamson County. Read more.

Downtown Franklin
photo by Donna Vissman

4Franklin, TN Makes Southern Living’s List of ‘Charming Tennessee Towns to Visit’

In compiling the list, Southern Living was seeking small towns with historic downtown areas, mom and pop shops, local restaurants and antique spots. Read more.

5Local Celebrity Home Tour: Judd Family Farm

Oprah Winfrey took a tour of The Judd family farm on her show “Where are They Now” in January of 2016. Read more.

