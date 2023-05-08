Today’s Top 5 Stories: May 8, 2023

By
Austin Timberlake
-

Here’s a look at the top stories from May 8, 2023.

1Swifties Wait 4 Hours for Taylor Swift’s Sunday Night Nashville Concert to Begin

Storms and lightning forced a major delay in Taylor Swift’s Sunday night concert in Nashville. But the show must go on and it did (just several hours later than planned). Read more.

2Semi-Private Jet Service JSX Has Landed in Nashville

photo courtesy of JSX

The world’s only 5-star semi-private hop-on jet service, JSX, is putting its ‘boots’ down in Nashville (BNA). Read more.

3Photo of the Day: May 8, 2023

photo courtesy of Brentwood Baptist

Brentwood Baptist Church celebrated the groundbreaking of its new permanent home at the Avenue South Campus on Sunday, April 30. Read more.

4Williamson County Property Transfers April 17

property transfers real estate

See where houses and property sold for April 17-21, 2023, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. Read more.

5Wedding Roles of the Mother of the Bride and the Mother of the Groom

The-Barn-at-Spring-Lake

The role of the mother of the bride and the mother of the groom in the wedding ceremony can vary depending on the culture and traditions of the wedding, as well as the preferences of the bride and groom. Read more.

