Today’s Top 5 Stories: May 8, 2023

Here’s a look at the top stories from May 8, 2023.
Storms and lightning forced a major delay in Taylor Swift’s Sunday night concert in Nashville. But the show must go on and it did (just several hours later than planned). Read more.
The world’s only 5-star semi-private hop-on jet service, JSX, is putting its ‘boots’ down in Nashville (BNA). Read more.
Brentwood Baptist Church celebrated the groundbreaking of its new permanent home at the Avenue South Campus on Sunday, April 30. Read more.
See where houses and property sold for April 17-21, 2023, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. Read more.
The role of the mother of the bride and the mother of the groom in the wedding ceremony can vary depending on the culture and traditions of the wedding, as well as the preferences of the bride and groom. Read more.