Today’s Top 5 Stories: May 5, 2023

By
Austin Timberlake
-

Here’s a look at the top stories from May 5, 2023.

1Health Inspections: Mexican Restaurants in Franklin for May 4, 2023

mexican food befunky

These are the scores for Mexican restaurants in Franklin with their most recent inspection score as of May 4, 2023. Read more.

2Nissan Stadium Shares Inclement Weather Policy for Taylor Swift Concerts

photo by Jim Wood

Heading over to the Taylor Swift concert at Nissan Stadium this weekend? It looks like it will be a rainy weekend. Nissan Stadium released a plan for inclement weather. Read more.

3Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

CoolSprings Galleria
photo by Jim Wood

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Williamson County. Check out these 5 events. Read more.

4Taylor Swift Merchandise Truck is Now Open at Nissan Stadium

photo from Nissan Stadium

It’s here! The Taylor Swift merchandise truck is now open ahead of this weekend’s concerts. Read more.

5TPAC Announces Architecture Team for New Facility

photo by Donna Vissman

Tennessee Performing Arts Center (TPAC) announces the selection of a global architecture team including the innovative and internationally acclaimed BIG (Bjarke Ingels Group), the national award-winning performing arts architecture firm William Rawn Associates and the award-winning Nashville-based EOA Architects for the design of a new performance home. Read more.

