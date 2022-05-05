Today’s Top 5 Stories: May 5, 2022

Here’s a look at the top stories for May 5, 2022.

The Mockingbird Restaurant
photo from The Mockingbird Restaurant

1Mockingbird Restaurant in Spring Hill Stops Regular Restaurant Operations

Fans of The Mockingbird Restaurant in Spring Hill will be happy to know the restaurant will re-open but in a new way. Read more.

2Preds Look at Spring Hill for Next Ice Hockey and Figure Skating Facility

Spring Hill may be the home of the next Nashville Predators ice hockey and figure skating facility, according to a recent article by the Nashville Business Journal. Read more.

Jill Justus Named Principal of New Spring Hill School
JIll Justus (Photo from WCS)

3Jill Justus Named Principal of New Spring Hill School

Bethesda Elementary Principal Jill Justus has been selected to open one of the district’s newest elementary schools on Wilkes Lane in Spring Hill. Read more.

4WEATHER- Severe Storms, Winds, Hail, Possibility of Tornadoes

There will be some sunshine today, which in the case of this forecast is not necessarily a good thing. Read more.

Acapulco-Mexican-Grill-Spring-Hill
Photo from Acapulco Mexican Grill Facebook

5Celebrate Cinco de Mayo at One of These Williamson County Mexican Restaurants

To help you celebrate Cinco de Mayo, we’ve compiled a list of some local Mexican Restaurants for you! Read more.

