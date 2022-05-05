Today’s Top 5 Stories: May 5, 2022

Here’s a look at the top stories for May 5, 2022.
photo from The Mockingbird Restaurant
Fans of The Mockingbird Restaurant in Spring Hill will be happy to know the restaurant will re-open but in a new way. Read more.
Spring Hill may be the home of the next Nashville Predators ice hockey and figure skating facility, according to a recent article by the Nashville Business Journal. Read more.
JIll Justus (Photo from WCS)
Bethesda Elementary Principal Jill Justus has been selected to open one of the district’s newest elementary schools on Wilkes Lane in Spring Hill. Read more.
There will be some sunshine today, which in the case of this forecast is not necessarily a good thing. Read more.
Photo from Acapulco Mexican Grill Facebook
To help you celebrate Cinco de Mayo, we’ve compiled a list of some local Mexican Restaurants for you! Read more.