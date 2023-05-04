Today’s Top 5 Stories: May 4, 2023

By
Austin Timberlake
-

Here’s a look at the top stories from May 4, 2023.

1What to Expect at the Taylor Swift Concert this Weekend

photo from Shutterstock

Are you ready for it? Taylor Swift is bringing the Eras tour to Nissan Stadium this upcoming weekend for three shows on May 5-7th. Read more.

2Health Inspections: Mexican Restaurants in Spring Hill for May 4, 2023

fish tacos jan 2023
Photo by Michael Carpenter

These are the scores for Mexican restaurants in Spring Hill with their most recent inspection score as of May 4, 2023. Read more.

3Taylor Swift Nashville Concert Weather Report: Be Prepared for Rain

Taylor Swift is headed to Nissan Stadium for three nights this weekend. Read more.

4Blake Shelton Makes Surprise Visit to Ole Red at Nashville International Airport

photo courtesy of Nashville International Airport

Travelers at Nashville International Airport were surprised with a performance by Blake Shelton. Read more.

5Taylor Swift Merchandise Truck is Now Open at Nissan Stadium

photo from Nissan Stadium

It’s here! The Taylor Swift merchandise truck is now open ahead of this weekend’s concerts. Read more.

