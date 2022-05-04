Today’s Top 5 Stories: May 4, 2022

Here’s a look at today’s top 5 stories for May 4, 2022.
Fans of The Mockingbird Restaurant in Spring Hill will be happy to know the restaurant will re-open but in a new way. Read more.
A sobriety checkpoint, in recognition of Cinco de Mayo celebrations and parties, is planned for Thursday night, May 5, in the Music Row area. Read more.
Oprah Winfrey took a tour of The Judd family farm on her show “Where are They Now” in January of 2016. Read more.
The Heritage Foundation of Williamson County announced plans for the recent purchase of the McConnell House in downtown Franklin at 108 Bridge Street. Read more.
See the property transfers in Franklin Tennessee for April 11-14, 2022. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. Read more.