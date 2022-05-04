Today’s Top 5 Stories: May 4, 2022

Austin Timberlake
McConnell House - History of Culture Center
photo by Donna Vissman

Here’s a look at today’s top 5 stories for May 4, 2022.

The Mockingbird Restaurant
photo from The Mockingbird Restaurant

1Mockingbird Restaurant in Spring Hill Stops Regular Restaurant Operations

Fans of The Mockingbird Restaurant in Spring Hill will be happy to know the restaurant will re-open but in a new way. Read more.

2Nashville Sobriety Checkpoint Planned for Cinco de Mayo

A sobriety checkpoint, in recognition of Cinco de Mayo celebrations and parties, is planned for Thursday night, May 5, in the Music Row area. Read more.

3Local Celebrity Home Tour: Judd Family Farm

Oprah Winfrey took a tour of The Judd family farm on her show “Where are They Now” in January of 2016. Read more.

McConnell House - History of Culture Center
photo by Donna Vissman

4Heritage Foundation Reveals Plans for McConnell House

The Heritage Foundation of Williamson County announced plans for the recent purchase of the McConnell House in downtown Franklin at 108 Bridge Street. Read more.

real estate

5Property Transfers in Franklin for April 11, 2022

See the property transfers in Franklin Tennessee for April 11-14, 2022. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. Read more.

