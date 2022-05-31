Today’s Top 5 Stories: May 31, 2022

By
Austin Timberlake
-

Here’s a look at the top 5 stories for May 31, 2022.

1Thompson’s Station Farmers Market Suspended Until Further Notice

thompson's station farmers market
photo: Thompson’s Station Farmers Market/Facebook

The organizers of the Thompson’s Station Farmers Market say the market is suspended until further notice due to a permitting issue. Read more.

2What is the Most Googled Vegetable to Grow in Tennessee?

Planning a garden this summer? The gardening experts at AllAboutGardening.com conducted a study to determine the most googled vegetable to grow in each state. Read more.

3Heritage Foundation Releases its 2022 List of Historic Sites to Save

Creekside
Creekside-photo by Heritage Foundation

The Heritage Foundation of Williamson County, TN announced at the recent 5th annual Preservation Symposium the properties considered to be the most at risk in the county and efforts to help preserve them. Read more.

4Nashville Man Sought for May 11 Murder at Harding Pike Apartment Complex

James Marques Smith, 20
James Marques Smith, 20

Homicide detectives have identified a 20-year-old Nashville man as one of the suspected gunmen in the May 11th murder of Nicholas Spivey in the parking lot of Valley Ridge Apartments on Harding Pike, where Spivey lived. Read more.

5Williamson County Performing Arts Center to Host Summer Tribute Series in June

The Williamson County Performing Arts Center (WCPAC) at Academy Park and the Williamson County Parks and Recreation Department (WCPR) are excited to announce the 2022 Summer Tribute Series! Read more.

