Today’s Top 5 Stories: May 30, 2023

Here’s a look at the top stories from May 30, 2023.
The City of Franklin is excited to announce Google Fiber is coming to Franklin for its high-speed broadband internet service. Read more.
photo by Jim Wood
The Eat the Street Food Truck Festival returns to Franklin’s Bicentennial Park on June 2, 2023 from 5 – 9 p.m. with an impressive lineup of food vendors. Read more.
Brentwood is a stunning place to live. The homes are incredible, the parks system is robust, and the area offers a rural feel while still having excellent access to shopping, dining and city life. Read more.
Yeu Thach (Source: GoFundMe)
A man who died on Percy Priest Lake over the weekend has been identified. Read more.
Another bright, sunshiney day in Middle Tennessee as we return from a long holiday weekend. Read more.