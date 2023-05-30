Today’s Top 5 Stories: May 30, 2023

By
Austin Timberlake
-

Here’s a look at the top stories from May 30, 2023.

1Google Fiber Comes to Franklin

The City of Franklin is excited to announce Google Fiber is coming to Franklin for its high-speed broadband internet service. Read more.

2Eat the Street Returns to Franklin With Over 30 Food Trucks

eat the street 2022
photo by Jim Wood

The Eat the Street Food Truck Festival returns to Franklin’s Bicentennial Park on June 2, 2023 from 5 – 9 p.m. with an impressive lineup of food vendors. Read more.

3What Makes Brentwood a Great Place to Live

Warren-Bradley

Brentwood is a stunning place to live. The homes are incredible, the parks system is robust, and the area offers a rural feel while still having excellent access to shopping, dining and city life. Read more.

4Percy Priest Drowning Victim Identified as Donut Shop Owner

Yeu Thach (Source: GoFundMe)
Yeu Thach (Source: GoFundMe)

A man who died on Percy Priest Lake over the weekend has been identified. Read more.

5WEATHER 5-30-2023 Nice But Storms On The Way

Another bright, sunshiney day in Middle Tennessee as we return from a long holiday weekend. Read more.

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here