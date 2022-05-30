Today’s Top 5 Stories: May 30, 2022

Here’s a look at the top stories for May 30, 2022.
See where houses sold for May 9-13, 2022, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. Read more.
Happy Memorial Day! Today is a day to remember those who lost their lives fighting for our country. While many of us may know the meaning of today, here are some additional historical facts you may not know. Read more.
GraceWorks expresses the utmost gratitude to the community for a record-breaking night of giving at its recent annual Neighbor serving Neighbor dinner. Read more.
The Nashville Symphony is thrilled to announce the addition of two new musicians to the orchestra, following successful auditions for their positions earlier this year. Read more.
5In Case You Missed it: Whataburger Submits Application to Occupy Former Burger King Site in Spring Hill
An application for Whataburger to occupy the old Burger King site at 4933 Main Street in Spring Hill came before the Spring Hill Planning Commission last week. Read more.