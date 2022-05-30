Today’s Top 5 Stories: May 30, 2022

By
Andrea Hinds
-
american flag

Here’s a look at the top stories for May 30, 2022.

property transfers real estate

1Williamson County Property Transfers May 9

See where houses sold for May 9-13, 2022, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. Read more.

memorial day flag

2The History of Memorial Day: 5 Facts

Happy Memorial Day! Today is a day to remember those who lost their lives fighting for our country. While many of us may know the meaning of today, here are some additional historical facts you may not know. Read more.

Neighbor-Serving-Neighbor-Dinner-2022

3GraceWorks’ has Record-Breaking Night of Giving at Annual Neighbor Serving Neighbor Dinner

GraceWorks expresses the utmost gratitude to the community for a record-breaking night of giving at its recent annual Neighbor serving Neighbor dinner. Read more.

William Franklyn Leathers (L) and Renee Ann Pflughaupt (R)

4Nashville Symphony Welcomes Two New Musicians to the Orchestra

The Nashville Symphony is thrilled to announce the addition of two new musicians to the orchestra, following successful auditions for their positions earlier this year. Read more.

Whataburger
photo by Whataburger

5In Case You Missed it: Whataburger Submits Application to Occupy Former Burger King Site in Spring Hill

An application for Whataburger to occupy the old Burger King site at 4933 Main Street in Spring Hill came before the Spring Hill Planning Commission last week. Read more.

Previous articleMarcus Ericsson Captures the 106th Edition of the Indy 500
Andrea Hinds
Andrea has always loved the written word. She holds a B.A. in Journalism and a Masters in Creative Writing, both from Belmont University. Both sides of her family have lived in Williamson County for generations, so writing for Williamson Source is the perfect fit. She loves to hear stories of what Williamson County was like when her parents and grandparents were young and to write about this ever evolving county is truly special for her.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here