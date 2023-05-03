Today’s Top 5 Stories: May 3, 2023

By
Austin Timberlake
-

Here’s a look at the top stories from May 3, 2023.

1Health Inspections: The Crossings of Spring Hill Restaurants for May 3

longhorn steak
Photo by Michael Carpenter

These are the most recent inspection scores for places to eat in The Crossings of Spring Hill shopping center located in Spring Hill with their most recent inspection score as of May 2, 2023. Read more.

2What to Expect at the Taylor Swift Concert this Weekend

photo from Shutterstock

Are you ready for it? Taylor Swift is bringing the Eras tour to Nissan Stadium this upcoming weekend for three shows on May 5-7th. Read more.

3Blake Shelton Makes Surprise Visit to Ole Red at Nashville International Airport

photo courtesy of Nashville International Airport

Travelers at Nashville International Airport were surprised with a performance by Blake Shelton. Read more.

4Franklin Food Truck Festival Eat the Street Returns in June

Taking place at Bicentennial Park in Franklin, mark your calendars for Friday, June 2, from 5 pm until 10 pm. Bicentennial Park is located at 400 5th Ave N in Franklin. Read more.

54 Venomous Snakes Found in Tennessee

As the warm weather arrives, outdoor activities such as hiking, picnicking, and swimming become more popular in Tennessee. Read more.

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here