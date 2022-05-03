Today’s Top 5 Stories: May 3, 2022

By
Austin Timberlake
-

Here’s a look at today’s top stories for May 3, 2022.

ALDI
photo from ALDI

1ALDI Announces Reopen Date of Remodeled Franklin Store

ALDI will welcome shoppers back to its renovated Franklin store when it reopens. Read more.

Big Bad Breakfast
photo by Donna Vissman

2“Big” Breakfast Spot, Created by Award-Winning Chef, to Open in Spring Hill

According to their website, the restaurant will open at 2086 Wall Street in the former 55 South location. No official opening date has been given at this time. Read more.

3Local Celebrity Home Tour: Judd Family Farm

Oprah Winfrey took a tour of The Judd family farm on her show “Where are They Now” in January of 2016. Read more.

4Find Out Which Tennessee Towns Made Southern Living’s List of ‘Charming Tennessee Towns to Visit’

Southern Living just released its list of “Charming Tennessee Towns Everyone Should Visit this Year.” Read more.

5Brentwood High School Student Killed in Crash on Franklin Road

On Saturday, April 30, 2022, Brentwood Police Officers were dispatched to a crash involving a Jeep Wrangler and a Honda motorcycle on Franklin Road. Read more.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here