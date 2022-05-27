Today’s Top 5 Stories: May 27, 2022

Here’s a look at the top stories for May 27, 2022.
At about 8:00, Thursday night, officers were summoned to the area after a woman was physically assaulted outside of a home there. The suspect reportedly fired several shots during the assault. Thankfully, no one was injured by the gunfire. Read more.
Wednesday night, two people were arrested in Franklin after firing a water pellet gun from their car at a couple of strangers outside a Murfreesboro Road gas station, at 9:45 pm. Read more.
Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Williamson County. Check out these 5 events. Read more.
See the top 10 most expensive property transfers in Brentwood Tennessee for May 2-6, 2022. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. Read more.
“Dearly Beloved” is a phrase often heard at wedding ceremonies and it’s also the name of a bridal store set to open in downtown Franklin. Franklin native, Raegen Davis, said she always wanted to have a bridal shop in Franklin. Now, it’s soon to be a reality. Read more.