Today’s Top 5 Stories: May 26, 2023

By
Austin Timberlake
-

Here’s a look at the top stories from May 26, 2023.

1WCS Releases Third Grade TCAP Information

Photo by WCS

This week, WCS third graders who received a score of “Approaching” or “Below” expectations on the English Language Arts (ELA) portion of the Tennessee Comprehensive Assessment Program (TCAP) are retaking that portion of the test. Read more.

2Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Goat Yoga Nashville class

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Williamson County. Check out these 5 events. Read more.

3Coming to Netflix in June 2023

Here is a list of all the new titles coming to Netflix for the month of June 2023. Read more.

4Two Teens Struck by Car Crossing Cool Springs Boulevard

Shortly before 5pm, Franklin first responders were summoned to Cool Springs Boulevard and Carronbridge Way after two teens were struck by a car while they were crossing the street. Read more.

5WCS Middle School Athletes Win State Titles

woodland middle
Woodland Middle

WCS middle school student-athletes have won another 13 titles at the Tennessee Middle School Athletic Association (TMSAA) Track and Field State Championship and Baseball State Championship. Read more.

