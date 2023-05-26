Today’s Top 5 Stories: May 26, 2023

Here’s a look at the top stories from May 26, 2023.
This week, WCS third graders who received a score of “Approaching” or “Below” expectations on the English Language Arts (ELA) portion of the Tennessee Comprehensive Assessment Program (TCAP) are retaking that portion of the test. Read more.
Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Williamson County. Check out these 5 events. Read more.
Here is a list of all the new titles coming to Netflix for the month of June 2023. Read more.
Shortly before 5pm, Franklin first responders were summoned to Cool Springs Boulevard and Carronbridge Way after two teens were struck by a car while they were crossing the street. Read more.
WCS middle school student-athletes have won another 13 titles at the Tennessee Middle School Athletic Association (TMSAA) Track and Field State Championship and Baseball State Championship. Read more.