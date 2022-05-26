Today’s Top 5 Stories: May 26, 2022

By
Austin Timberlake
-
Lia & Jet
photo from Lia & Jet Facebook

Here’s a look at the top 5 stories for May 26, 2022.

Lia & Jet
photo from Lia & Jet Facebook

1Women’s and Children’s Boutique to Open in Spring Hill Just After Memorial Day

Lia & Jet, a women’s and children’s boutique, will open in Spring Hill at 5226 Main Street. Read more.

Whataburger
photo from Whataburger

2Whataburger Submits Application for Spring Hill Location

An application for Whataburger to occupy the old Burger King site at 4933 Main Street in Spring Hill came before the Spring Hill Planning Commission on Monday night. Read more.

Franklin Police Officer Assaulted While Arresting Drunk Driver
Pictured left to right Nikolas Sowden, Eion Graham

3Franklin Police Officer Assaulted While Arresting Drunk Driver

Shortly after midnight, Wednesday, an officer on patrol spotted a vehicle blocking the road at Baker’s Bridge at Carothers. The driver had fallen asleep at the wheel. Officers determined that he was impaired, and arrested him. Read more.

for sale

4Top 10 Most Expensive Property Transfers in Franklin for May 2, 2022

See the top 10 most expensive property transfers in Franklin Tennessee for May 2-5, 2022. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. Read more.

5Franklin Police Looking for Suspected Shoplifter From Kohl’sFranklin Police Looking for Suspected Shoplifter From Kohl's

Police in Franklin want to identify this man. He’s wanted for stealing $375 in women’s clothing from the Mallory Lane Kohl’s. Read more.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here