Today’s Top 5 Stories: May 26, 2022

Here’s a look at the top 5 stories for May 26, 2022.
Lia & Jet, a women’s and children’s boutique, will open in Spring Hill at 5226 Main Street. Read more.
An application for Whataburger to occupy the old Burger King site at 4933 Main Street in Spring Hill came before the Spring Hill Planning Commission on Monday night. Read more.
Shortly after midnight, Wednesday, an officer on patrol spotted a vehicle blocking the road at Baker’s Bridge at Carothers. The driver had fallen asleep at the wheel. Officers determined that he was impaired, and arrested him. Read more.
See the top 10 most expensive property transfers in Franklin Tennessee for May 2-5, 2022. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. Read more.
Police in Franklin want to identify this man. He’s wanted for stealing $375 in women’s clothing from the Mallory Lane Kohl’s. Read more.