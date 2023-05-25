Today’s Top 5 Stories: May 25, 2023

Here’s a look at the top stories from May 25, 2023.
This week, WCS third graders who received a score of “Approaching” or “Below” expectations on the English Language Arts (ELA) portion of the Tennessee Comprehensive Assessment Program (TCAP) are retaking that portion of the test. Read more.
One in two women and one in four men over the age of 50 will have an osteoporotic fracture at some point in their life. Read more.
A Franklin man has died after becoming entangled in a homemade zipline near Harpeth River canoe launch on May 21, 2023. Read more.
The FBI needs the public’s help in identifying a suspect involved in a bank robbery on May 24, 2023. Read more.
See property transfers in Brentwood Tennessee for May 1-5, 2023. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. Read more.