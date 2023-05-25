Today’s Top 5 Stories: May 25, 2023

1WCS Releases Third Grade TCAP Information

This week, WCS third graders who received a score of
This week, WCS third graders who received a score of “Approaching” or “Below” expectations on the English Language Arts (ELA) portion of the Tennessee Comprehensive Assessment Program (TCAP) are retaking that portion of the test. Read more.

2What You Need to Know About Osteoporosis to Protect Your Bones

One in two women and one in four men over the age of 50 will have an osteoporotic fracture at some point in their life. Read more.

3Franklin Man Dies in Zipline Accident Near Harpeth River

A Franklin man has died after becoming entangled in a homemade zipline near Harpeth River canoe launch on May 21, 2023. Read more.

4FBI Wants Help Identifying Brentwood Bank Robbery Suspect

The FBI needs the public’s help in identifying a suspect involved in a bank robbery on May 24, 2023. Read more.

5Real Estate Property Transfers in Brentwood for May 1, 2023

See property transfers in Brentwood Tennessee for May 1-5, 2023. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty.  Read more.

