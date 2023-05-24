Today’s Top 5 Stories: May 24, 2023

Here’s a look at the top stories from May 24, 2023.
Texas Roadhouse opened earlier this year in Spring Hill. A grand opening was held on February 27th. Read more.
Publix Premium Ice Cream is well known among our shoppers for its traditional flavors available year-round and limited-time flavors that only come around once a year. Read more.
The carnival returned to CoolSprings Galleria last Wednesday through Sunday. It took place in the parking lot behind the Men’s Belk store. Families enjoyed rides, games, and food. Read more.
Tractor Supply Company announced the recipients of the company’s inaugural “Emerging Artists Program” in partnership with country music artists Lainey Wilson, Ashley McBryde, Dustin Lynch, Lauren Alaina, and Kat & Alex, along with Opry Entertainment Group. Read more.
Vietnamese restaurant Vui’s Kitchen will open its fifth middle Tennessee location in Nolensville. Read more.