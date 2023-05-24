Today’s Top 5 Stories: May 24, 2023

By
Austin Timberlake
-

Here’s a look at the top stories from May 24, 2023.

1Photo of the Day: May 24, 2023

photo by Michael Carpenter

Texas Roadhouse opened earlier this year in Spring Hill. A grand opening was held on February 27th. Read more.

2Publix Welcomes Limited-time Ice Cream Flavors for 2023 Summer Season

Photo by Publix

Publix Premium Ice Cream is well known among our shoppers for its traditional flavors available year-round and limited-time flavors that only come around once a year. Read more.

3Photos: CoolSprings Galleria Carnival

photo by Jim Wood

The carnival returned to CoolSprings Galleria last Wednesday through Sunday. It took place in the parking lot behind the Men’s Belk store. Families enjoyed rides, games, and food. Read more.

4Tractor Supply Announces Inaugural Emerging Artist Program with Lainey Wilson

photo courtesy of Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company announced the recipients of the company’s inaugural “Emerging Artists Program” in partnership with country music artists Lainey Wilson, Ashley McBryde, Dustin Lynch, Lauren Alaina, and Kat & Alex, along with Opry Entertainment Group. Read more.

5Vietnamese Restaurant Vui’s Kitchen to Open in Nolensville

Vui's Kitchen
photo from Vui’s Kitchen Facebook

Vietnamese restaurant Vui’s Kitchen will open its fifth middle Tennessee location in Nolensville. Read more.

