Today’s Top 5 Stories: May 24, 2022

By
Austin Timberlake
-
Here’s a look at the top 5 stories for May 24, 2022.

1Whataburger Submits Application for Spring Hill Location

An application for Whataburger to occupy the old Burger King site at 4933 Main Street in Spring Hill was before the Spring Hill Planning Commission on Monday night. Read more.

The-Caverns-Amphitheater
Photo by Keith Griner

2Grand Opening of The Caverns Amphitheater Approaches

The Caverns, recently named the “Favorite Southern Music Venue” by Garden & Gun, is excited to offer fans an outdoor concert experience with enhanced concessions, food trucks, stunning views, onsite camping and more. Read more.

317-Year-Old MTSU Shooter Held in Juvenile Detention

A probable cause/detention hearing was held for the teen in Rutherford County Juvenile Court on Friday, May 20. The teen will remain at the facility. Read more.

downed power poles
Photos by Middle Tennessee Electric

4Page High School Dismissed Early Monday Due to Downed Power Poles

Page High dismissed students at noon Monday due to a power outage. Read more.

Mooyah
photo by Donna Vissman

5MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes is Now Open Next to Whole Foods in Franklin

MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes just opened another location in Middle Tennessee. Read more.

