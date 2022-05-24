Today’s Top 5 Stories: May 24, 2022

Here’s a look at the top 5 stories for May 24, 2022.
An application for Whataburger to occupy the old Burger King site at 4933 Main Street in Spring Hill was before the Spring Hill Planning Commission on Monday night. Read more.
The Caverns, recently named the “Favorite Southern Music Venue” by Garden & Gun, is excited to offer fans an outdoor concert experience with enhanced concessions, food trucks, stunning views, onsite camping and more. Read more.
A probable cause/detention hearing was held for the teen in Rutherford County Juvenile Court on Friday, May 20. The teen will remain at the facility. Read more.
Page High dismissed students at noon Monday due to a power outage. Read more.
MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes just opened another location in Middle Tennessee. Read more.