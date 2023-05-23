Today’s Top 5 Stories: May 23, 2023

Chris Stapleton won Entertainer of the Year at the 58th Annual ACM Awards. This is Stapleton’s first-time winning ACM Entertainer of the Year, qualifying him for the coveted ACM Triple Crown Award, which celebrates artists who have won ACM New Male/Female Artist of the Year, Male/Female Artist of the Year and Entertainer of the Year. But after that big win, Stapleton is found cleaning up after the awards show. See him at Nissan Stadium on July 28-29. Read more.