Today’s Top 5 Stories: May 23, 2023

By
Austin Timberlake
-

Here’s a look at the top stories from May 23, 2023.

1Photo of the Day: May 23, 2023

photo byJohn Shearer for Getty Image

Chris Stapleton won Entertainer of the Year at the 58th Annual ACM Awards. This is Stapleton’s first-time winning ACM Entertainer of the Year, qualifying him for the coveted ACM Triple Crown Award, which celebrates artists who have won ACM New Male/Female Artist of the Year, Male/Female Artist of the Year and Entertainer of the Year. But after that big win, Stapleton is found cleaning up after the awards show. See him at Nissan Stadium on July 28-29. Read more.

2Coming to Prime Video in June 2023

Prime Video streaming service has something for everyone in June 2023. Read more.

3Two Women Responsible for $94K in Thefts in Over 47 Stores

Isabela Tomescu, Daniela Listor (Photo- Metro Nashville Police Department)
An alert retail loss prevention agent is credited with helping to stop a couple of organized criminals, responsible for more than $94,000 in thefts from over 47 stores, in their tracks, in Franklin. Read more.

4Traffic Advisory: MTE Moves Owl Hollow Substation Tuesday

Middle Tennessee Electric (MTE) workers and contractors are moving MTE’s Owl Hollow substation in Franklin, Tuesday, May 23. Traffic is expected to be considerably affected during the moving process. Read more.

5Activewear Brand Vuori Opens First Tennessee Location

photo courtesy of Vuori

The activewear brand Vuori has opened a store in Nashville. Read more.

