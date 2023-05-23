Today’s Top 5 Stories: May 23, 2023

Here’s a look at the top stories from May 23, 2023.
Chris Stapleton won Entertainer of the Year at the 58th Annual ACM Awards. This is Stapleton’s first-time winning ACM Entertainer of the Year, qualifying him for the coveted ACM Triple Crown Award, which celebrates artists who have won ACM New Male/Female Artist of the Year, Male/Female Artist of the Year and Entertainer of the Year. But after that big win, Stapleton is found cleaning up after the awards show. See him at Nissan Stadium on July 28-29. Read more.
Prime Video streaming service has something for everyone in June 2023. Read more.
An alert retail loss prevention agent is credited with helping to stop a couple of organized criminals, responsible for more than $94,000 in thefts from over 47 stores, in their tracks, in Franklin. Read more.
Middle Tennessee Electric (MTE) workers and contractors are moving MTE’s Owl Hollow substation in Franklin, Tuesday, May 23. Traffic is expected to be considerably affected during the moving process. Read more.
The activewear brand Vuori has opened a store in Nashville. Read more.