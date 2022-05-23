Today’s Top 5 Stories: May 23, 2022

Austin Timberlake
Mooyah
Mooyah

1$740,000 Tennessee Cash Jackpot Winner in Antioch

A Tennessee Cash player in Antioch won an incredible $740,000 jackpot from the drawing held May, 18, 2022. Read more.

2Page High School Dismissed Early Monday Due to Downed Power Poles

Page High dismissed students today at noon due to a power outage. Read more.

3Williamson County Property Transfers May 2

See where houses sold for May 2-6, 2022, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. Read more.

4MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes is Now Open Next to Whole Foods in Franklin

MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes just opened another location in Middle Tennessee. Read more.

Reward Available for ID of Shoplifters from Dillard's in Franklin

5Reward Available for ID of Shoplifters from Dillard’s in Franklin

Franklin Police are looking for information on these three shoplifters. They’re wanted for helping themselves to a variety of name-brand children’s clothing and three designer handbags at the Cool Springs Dillard’s. The trio left in a silver Kia Optima. Read more.

