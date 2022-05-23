Today’s Top 5 Stories: May 23, 2022

Here’s a look at the top 5 stories for May 23, 2022.
A Tennessee Cash player in Antioch won an incredible $740,000 jackpot from the drawing held May, 18, 2022. Read more.
Photos by Middle Tennessee Electric
Page High dismissed students today at noon due to a power outage. Read more.
See where houses sold for May 2-6, 2022, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. Read more.
photo by Donna Vissman
MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes just opened another location in Middle Tennessee. Read more.
Franklin Police are looking for information on these three shoplifters. They’re wanted for helping themselves to a variety of name-brand children’s clothing and three designer handbags at the Cool Springs Dillard’s. The trio left in a silver Kia Optima. Read more.