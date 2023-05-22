Today’s Top 5 Stories: May 22, 2023

By
Austin Timberlake
-

Here’s a look at the top stories from May 22, 2023.

1Williamson County Property Transfers May 1

property transfers real estate

See where houses and property sold for May 1-5, 2023, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. Read more.

2Two Woman Responsible for $94K in Thefts in Over 47 Stores

Isabela Tomescu, Daniela Listor (Photo- Metro Nashville Police Department)
Isabela Tomescu, Daniela Listor (Photo- Metro Nashville Police Department)

An alert retail loss prevention agent is credited with helping to stop a couple of organized criminals, responsible for more than $94,000 in thefts from over 47 stores, in their tracks, in Franklin. Read more.

3Activewear Brand Vuori Opens First Tennessee Location

photo courtesy of Vuori

The activewear brand Vuori has opened a store in Nashville. Read more.

4Photo of the Day: May 22, 2023

photo by Donna Vissman

If you are looking for a unique experience this summer, visit Pennington Distillery. Owned by Jeff and Jenny Pennington who grew up in Franklin, you can create your own blend of whiskey, bourbon, or rye. Afterward, your creation will be bottled on site with your name engraved on the side. Read more.

5State of Tennessee Revenues Exceeded Budgeted Estimates for April 2023

money
stock photo

Tennessee revenues exceeded budgeted estimates for the month of April. Finance and Administration Commissioner Jim Bryson today reported that April total tax revenues were $3 billion, which is $54.4 million more than April of last year and $429.1 million more than the budgeted estimate. The total growth rate for the month was 1.81 percent. Read more.

