Today’s Top 5 Stories: May 22, 2023

Here’s a look at the top stories from May 22, 2023.
See where houses and property sold for May 1-5, 2023, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. Read more.
An alert retail loss prevention agent is credited with helping to stop a couple of organized criminals, responsible for more than $94,000 in thefts from over 47 stores, in their tracks, in Franklin. Read more.
The activewear brand Vuori has opened a store in Nashville. Read more.
If you are looking for a unique experience this summer, visit Pennington Distillery. Owned by Jeff and Jenny Pennington who grew up in Franklin, you can create your own blend of whiskey, bourbon, or rye. Afterward, your creation will be bottled on site with your name engraved on the side. Read more.
Tennessee revenues exceeded budgeted estimates for the month of April. Finance and Administration Commissioner Jim Bryson today reported that April total tax revenues were $3 billion, which is $54.4 million more than April of last year and $429.1 million more than the budgeted estimate. The total growth rate for the month was 1.81 percent. Read more.