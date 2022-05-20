Today’s Top 5 Stories: May 20, 2022

Here’s a look at the top 5 stories for May 20, 2022.
The transition to quick-casual service allows for faster guest experiences while maintaining the same great food and hospitality that have been cornerstones of the brand for three decades. Read more.
Murfreesboro Mayor Shane McFarland and JW Roth, Chairman of Notes Live, INC, an aggressive new player in live music space, unveiled plans to open a 4,500-seat state-of-the-art open-air amphitheater in Murfreesboro. Read more.
Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 things to do in and around Williamson County. Read more.
417-Year-Old Arrested and Charged With First Degree Murder Following Shooting on MTSU Campus After High School Graduation Ceremony
Murfreesboro Police Criminal Investigations Division homicide unit has obtained juvenile petitions for first-degree murder for 17-year-old. Clarksville Police Department officers took him into custody shortly before 4:30 p.m. Thursday, May 19. Read more.
Radish, a vibrant health-focused restaurant concept created by Amanda Frederickson, will open a new location in Franklin. Read more.