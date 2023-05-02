Today’s Top 5 Stories: May 2, 2023

Here’s a look at the top stories from May 2, 2023.
Travelers at Nashville International Airport were surprised with a performance by Blake Shelton. Read more.
John Fogerty announced a tour stop in Franklin.
Bringing the Celebration Tour to FirstBank Amphitheater on Tuesday, July 25th at 7:30 pm. Read more.
A Maury County, Tennessee corrections officer was convicted today by a federal jury of obstruction of justice, announced U.S. Attorney Henry C. Leventis. Read more.
A man and woman escaped a house fire on Ewingville Drive on the morning of April 29, 2023, after being woken by smoke alarms and jumping out their second-story bedroom window. Read more.
PopStroke Entertainment Group, a national leader in golf entertainment owned by Greg Bartoli, Tiger Woods’ TGR Ventures, and TaylorMade Golf Company, announced their upcoming venue lineup that will bring the unique experiential putting concept to several new markets across the United States. Read more.