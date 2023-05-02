Today’s Top 5 Stories: May 2, 2023

By
Austin Timberlake
-

Here’s a look at the top stories from May 2, 2023.

1Blake Shelton Makes Surprise Visit to Ole Red at Nashville International Airport

photo courtesy of Nashville International Airport

Travelers at Nashville International Airport were surprised with a performance by Blake Shelton. Read more.

2John Fogerty Brings Tour to Franklin, TN

photo from FirstBank Amphitheater

John Fogerty announced a tour stop in Franklin.

Bringing the Celebration Tour to FirstBank Amphitheater on Tuesday, July 25th at 7:30 pm. Read more.

3Maury County Corrections Officer Convicted of Obstruction of Justice

U.S. Department of Justice
U.S. Department of Justice

A Maury County, Tennessee corrections officer was convicted today by a federal jury of obstruction of justice, announced U.S. Attorney Henry C. Leventis. Read more.

4Couple Escapes Franklin House Fire by Jumping Out Second-Story Window

Photo: Franklin Fire Dept.

A man and woman escaped a house fire on Ewingville Drive on the morning of April 29, 2023, after being woken by smoke alarms and jumping out their second-story bedroom window. Read more.

5Tiger Woods’ Pop Stroke to Open in Nashville

photo from Pop Stroke

PopStroke Entertainment Group, a national leader in golf entertainment owned by Greg Bartoli, Tiger Woods’ TGR Ventures, and TaylorMade Golf Company, announced their upcoming venue lineup that will bring the unique experiential putting concept to several new markets across the United States. Read more.

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here