Today’s Top 5 Stories: May 2, 2022

Here’s a look at the top 5 stories for May 2, 2022.
On Saturday, April 30, 2022, Brentwood Police Officers were dispatched to a crash involving a Jeep Wrangler and a Honda motorcycle on Franklin Road. Read more.
Oprah Winfrey took a tour of The Judd family farm on her show “Where are They Now” in January of 2016. Read more.
3Garth Brooks will Join Luke Bryan, Blake Shelton, and Miranda Lambert with Entertainment Concept on Broadway
Garth Brooks will open a new entertainment concept and bar in Nashville. Read more.
photo from Metro Historic Planning Commission
Jon Bon Jovi could be opening a new venue on Broadway just steps away from the newly announced Garth Brooks honky tonk. Read more.
photo by Steve Ludwig
Today’s photo is of the soon-to-open Eastern Peak restaurant. Read more.