Today’s Top 5 Stories: May 2, 2022

Here’s a look at the top 5 stories for May 2, 2022.

1Brentwood High School Student Killed in Crash on Franklin Road

On Saturday, April 30, 2022, Brentwood Police Officers were dispatched to a crash involving a Jeep Wrangler and a Honda motorcycle on Franklin Road. Read more.

2Local Celebrity Home Tour: Judd Family Farm

Oprah Winfrey took a tour of The Judd family farm on her show “Where are They Now” in January of 2016. Read more.

3Garth Brooks will Join Luke Bryan, Blake Shelton, and Miranda Lambert with Entertainment Concept on Broadway

Garth Brooks will open a new entertainment concept and bar in Nashville. Read more.

405 Broadway
photo from Metro Historic Planning Commission

4Is Jon Bon Jovi Opening a Venue on Broadway?

Jon Bon Jovi could be opening a new venue on Broadway just steps away from the newly announced Garth Brooks honky tonk. Read more.

Eastern Peak
photo by Steve Ludwig

5Photo of the Day: May 2, 2022

Today’s photo is of the soon-to-open Eastern Peak restaurant. Read more.

