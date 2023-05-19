Today’s Top 5 Stories: May 19, 2023

Here’s a look at the top stories from May 19, 2023.

1First Look at Edley’s Bar-B-Que Franklin

photo by Donna Vissman

The wait for the first Edley’s Bar-B-Que in Williamson County is over! The locally-owned restaurant opened its doors to the new Berry Farms location on Monday, May 15. Read more.

2Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Franklin-Rodeo
Photo by Tom Thompson

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Williamson County. Check out these 5 events. Read more.

3Teen Without License Drives Into Police Car in Nolensville

The Nolensville police officer was parked on the side of the road facing southbound on Nolensville Road at Brittain Lane as he was finishing a traffic ticket on Saturday night when a Jeep ran into the car. Read more.

4Big Machine Music City Grand Prix Announces Musical Lineup for Freedom Friday Concert

photo by Donna Vissman

Other artists slated to perform during the day are American Blonde, Jillian Cardarelli, Connor McCutcheon, Ryan Griffin, and Zoee on the iHeart Music Stage located in the Fan Zone (see full schedule below). Read more.

5Places to Grab a Bite Before Billy Joel & Stevie Nicks Concert at Nissan Stadium

photo by Jim Wood

Are you going to the Billy Joel/Stevie Nicks concert at Nissan Stadium? Here are a few places to grab a bite before you take your seat. Read more.

