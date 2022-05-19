Today’s Top 5 Stories: May 19, 2022

By
Austin Timberlake
-

Here’s a look at the top 5 stories for May 19, 2022.

1Health-Focused Restaurant, Radish, to Open its First Location in Williamson County Next Week

Radish
photo from Radish

Radish, a vibrant health-focused restaurant concept created by Amanda Frederickson, will open a new location in Franklin. Read more.

2One Person Dead, Another Injured in Shooting at MTSU Following High School Graduation

At approximately 8:51 p.m. Wednesday night Murfreesboro Police Department officers and MTSU Police responded to the MTSU campus and found two people suffering from gunshot wounds near the tennis court next to the Murphy Center. Read more.

3WEATHER- Strong To Severe Storms Expected This Afternoon and Evening

Thursday
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 4pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 90. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Read more.

4Jim ‘N Nick’s Bar-B-Q in Franklin is Converting to Quick Casual Dining Style

Jim 'N Nicks
photo from Jim ‘N Nicks

Jim ‘N Nick’s Community Bar-B-Q is known for award-winning barbecue, Southern hospitality, and focus on the communities they serve, has converted its location on 3068 Mallory Lane in Franklin, Tenn., to a quick-casual dining style. Read more.

5Photo of the Day: May 19, 2022

Williamson Medical Center
photo from Williamson Medical Center

After seven decades of world-class competition, the Franklin Rodeo is steeped in local tradition. And for almost that long, Williamson Medical Center has been providing high-quality, compassionate care to the patients we serve. For many years, these two organizations have partnered together for the benefit of this community, and Williamson Medical Center is proud to be delivering future cowboys and cowgirls for many rodeo generations to come! Read more.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here