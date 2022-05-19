Today’s Top 5 Stories: May 19, 2022

Here’s a look at the top 5 stories for May 19, 2022.
Radish, a vibrant health-focused restaurant concept created by Amanda Frederickson, will open a new location in Franklin. Read more.
At approximately 8:51 p.m. Wednesday night Murfreesboro Police Department officers and MTSU Police responded to the MTSU campus and found two people suffering from gunshot wounds near the tennis court next to the Murphy Center. Read more.
Jim ‘N Nick’s Community Bar-B-Q is known for award-winning barbecue, Southern hospitality, and focus on the communities they serve, has converted its location on 3068 Mallory Lane in Franklin, Tenn., to a quick-casual dining style. Read more.
After seven decades of world-class competition, the Franklin Rodeo is steeped in local tradition. And for almost that long, Williamson Medical Center has been providing high-quality, compassionate care to the patients we serve. For many years, these two organizations have partnered together for the benefit of this community, and Williamson Medical Center is proud to be delivering future cowboys and cowgirls for many rodeo generations to come! Read more.