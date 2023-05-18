Today’s Top 5 Stories: May 18, 2023

Here’s a look at the top stories from May 18, 2023.
photo by Donna Vissman
The wait for the first Edley’s Bar-B-Que in Williamson County is over! The locally-owned restaurant opened its doors to the new Berry Farms location on Monday, May 15. Read more.
photo from Grand Ole Opry, photo by Chris Hollo
The Opry presented her backstage with a special commemorative print and a specially-designed cake, by IveyCake, to commemorate her 15th Anniversary. Read more.
Having seen so much of Nashville, she shares some of her favorite areas and what makes them so great. Read more.
photo courtesy of Trisha Yearwood
Trisha Yearwood’s Brentwood home on Concord Road is for sale. Read more.
A child was rushed to the hospital Monday after being hit by a car while riding a bike in Brentwood, WKRN reports. Read more.