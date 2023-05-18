Today’s Top 5 Stories: May 18, 2023

Austin Timberlake
Here's a look at the top stories from May 18, 2023.

1First Look at Edley’s Bar-B-Que Franklin

photo by Donna Vissman

The wait for the first Edley’s Bar-B-Que in Williamson County is over! The locally-owned restaurant opened its doors to the new Berry Farms location on Monday, May 15. Read more.

2Photo of the Day: May 18, 2023

photo from Grand Ole Opry, photo by Chris Hollo

The Opry presented her backstage with a special commemorative print and a specially-designed cake, by IveyCake, to commemorate her 15th Anniversary. Read more.

3Leading Area Realtor Shares Her Favorite Nashville Areas

Susan-Gregory

Having seen so much of Nashville, she shares some of her favorite areas and what makes them so great. Read more.

4Trisha Yearwood is Selling Her Brentwood Home

photo courtesy of Trisha Yearwood

Trisha Yearwood’s Brentwood home on Concord Road is for sale. Read more.

5Middle School Student Hit by Car While Riding Bike in Brentwood

A child was rushed to the hospital Monday after being hit by a car while riding a bike in Brentwood, WKRN reports. Read more.

