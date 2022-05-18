Today’s Top 5 Stories: May 18, 2022

Here’s a look at the top 5 stories for May 17, 2022.
Jim ‘N Nick’s Community Bar-B-Q is known for award-winning barbecue, Southern hospitality, and focus on the communities they serve, has converted its location on 3068 Mallory Lane in Franklin, Tenn., to a quick-casual dining style. Read more.
Franklin Five Points Market is open every Tuesday from 4 pm – 7 pm at 100 5th Avenue North until October 25th. The market is open through October. Read more.
Bishop J. Mark Spalding will be joined by church, community, and civic leaders for the official groundbreaking for St. Michael Academy, the first regional Catholic elementary school in the Diocese of Nashville. Read more.
See where houses sold for April 25-29, 2022, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. Read more.
Get the latest on potential storms for this afternoon and evening. Read more.