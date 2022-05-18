Today’s Top 5 Stories: May 18, 2022

By
Andrea Hinds
-
Jim 'N Nicks
photo from Jim 'N Nicks

Here’s a look at the top 5 stories for May 17, 2022.

1Jim ‘N Nick’s Bar-B-Q in Franklin is Converting to Quick Casual Dining Style

Jim 'N Nicks
photo from Jim ‘N Nicks

 

Jim ‘N Nick’s Community Bar-B-Q is known for award-winning barbecue, Southern hospitality, and focus on the communities they serve, has converted its location on 3068 Mallory Lane in Franklin, Tenn., to a quick-casual dining style. Read more.

2Franklin Five Points Farmer’s Market Returns

ive Points Farmers Market
photo by Donna Vissman

Franklin Five Points Market is open every Tuesday from 4 pm – 7 pm at 100 5th Avenue North until October 25th. The market is open through October. Read more.

3New $60.2 Million Catholic Elementary School to Break Ground in Nolensville

Bishop J. Mark Spalding will be joined by church, community, and civic leaders for the official groundbreaking for St. Michael Academy, the first regional Catholic elementary school in the Diocese of Nashville. Read more.

4Williamson County Property Transfers April 25

property transfers real estate

 

See where houses sold for April 25-29, 2022, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. Read more.

5WEATHER- Strong To Severe Storms Expected This Afternoon and Evening

 

Get the latest on potential storms for this afternoon and evening. Read more.

Previous articleSpring Hill Mayor Signs Emergency Declaration on Water Usage
Andrea Hinds
Andrea has always loved the written word. She holds a B.A. in Journalism and a Masters in Creative Writing, both from Belmont University. Both sides of her family have lived in Williamson County for generations, so writing for Williamson Source is the perfect fit. She loves to hear stories of what Williamson County was like when her parents and grandparents were young and to write about this ever evolving county is truly special for her.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here