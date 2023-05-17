Today’s Top 5 Stories: May 17, 2023

Here’s a look at the top stories from May 17, 2023.
Trisha Yearwood’s Brentwood home on Concord Road is for sale. Read more.
The wait for the first Edley’s Bar-B-Que in Williamson County is over! The locally-owned restaurant opened its doors to the new Berry Farms location on Monday, May 15. Read more.
Taylor Swift brought the Eras Tour to Nissan Stadium for three nights this past weekend. From the social media posts of a crowded walk across the pedestrian bridge after the show, fans sitting outside of the stadium listening and even on the bridge watching the show, there was no shortage of people in downtown Nashville. Read more.
A child was rushed to the hospital Monday after being hit by a car while riding a bike in Brentwood, WKRN reports. Read more.
An undercover operation by special agents with the TBI Human Trafficking Unit, Springfield Police Department, Robertson County Sheriff’s Office, 19th Judicial District Attorney General’s Office, and TBI’s Tennessee Human Trafficking Task Force has resulted in the arrest of four men accused of seeking illicit sex from minors. Read more.