Today’s Top 5 Stories: May 17, 2023

By
Andrea Hinds
-

Here’s a look at the top stories from May 17, 2023.

1Trisha Yearwood is Selling Her Brentwood Home

photo courtesy of Trisha Yearwood

Trisha Yearwood’s Brentwood home on Concord Road is for sale. Read more.

2First Look at Edley’s Bar-B-Que Franklin

photo by Donna Vissman

The wait for the first Edley’s Bar-B-Que in Williamson County is over! The locally-owned restaurant opened its doors to the new Berry Farms location on Monday, May 15. Read more.

3The Numbers are In for Taylor Swift Concerts at Nissan Stadium

Photo by Jessie Rogers/Nissan Stadium

Taylor Swift brought the Eras Tour to Nissan Stadium for three nights this past weekend. From the social media posts of a crowded walk across the pedestrian bridge after the show, fans sitting outside of the stadium listening and even on the bridge watching the show, there was no shortage of people in downtown Nashville. Read more.

4Middle School Student Hit by Car While Riding Bike in Brentwood

A child was rushed to the hospital Monday after being hit by a car while riding a bike in Brentwood, WKRN reports. Read more.

54 Arrested in Multi-Agency Middle Tennessee Human Trafficking Operation

An undercover operation by special agents with the TBI Human Trafficking Unit, Springfield Police Department, Robertson County Sheriff’s Office, 19th Judicial District Attorney General’s Office, and TBI’s Tennessee Human Trafficking Task Force has resulted in the arrest of four men accused of seeking illicit sex from minors. Read more.

