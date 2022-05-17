Today’s Top 5 Stories: May 17, 2022

Here’s a look at the top 5 stories for May 17, 2022.
Franklin Five Points Market is open every Tuesday from 4 pm – 7 pm at 100 5th Avenue North until October 25th. The market is open through October. Read more.
Teenagers between the ages of 15 to 17 seeking to obtain their driver’s license who are required to take a written test can now take that test online. Read more.
3One Year From Now, a REAL ID Will be Required to Access Some Federal Facilities, Military Bases and Board Commercial Flights
Beginning May 3, 2023, all persons must have a REAL ID license to access certain federal facilities, military bases and board commercial flights within the United States. Read more.
A leader in the retail industry, Tanger Factory Outlets hosted local officials and dignitaries to join Executive Chair of the Board Steven B. Tanger and CEO Stephen Yalof to kick off the construction process and give a first look at what’s in store for the shopping destination. Read more.
See the top 15 most expensive property transfers in Franklin Tennessee for April 25-29, 2022. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. Read more.