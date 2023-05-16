Today’s Top 5 Stories: May 16, 2023

By
Austin Timberlake
-

Here’s a look at the top stories from May 16, 2023.

1Country Artist Jimmie Allen Suspended from Label and Removed from CMA Fest Lineup

photo courtesy of Getty Images for ACM Awards

Country artist Jimmie Allen is being sued by his former day-to-day manager for abuse and sexual assault over an 18-month period, reports Variety.  Allen has since been suspended by his record label Stoney Creek Records. Read more.

2The Peach Truck Season is Now Open

photo from Peach Truck

The Peach Truck announced they will have peaches for sale starting the week of May 15 for locals to get their hands on fresh, juicy and perfectly ripe peaches. Read more.

3The Numbers are In for Taylor Swift Concerts at Nissan Stadium

Photo by Jessie Rogers/Nissan Stadium

Taylor Swift brought the Eras Tour to Nissan Stadium for three nights this past weekend. From the social media posts of a crowded walk across the pedestrian bridge after the show, fans sitting outside of the stadium listening and even on the bridge watching the show, there was no shortage of people in downtown Nashville. Read more.

4Nike Factory Store in Brentwood Closing

photo by Donna Vissman

The Nike Factory store on Galleria Blvd in Brentwood will close. Read more.

5The WannaBeatles to Kick Off Brentwood’s Summer Concert Series

photo courtesy of City of Brentwood

The WannaBeatles, one of the top Beatles tribute bands in the country, will bring a little Fab Four fun to Crockett Park this summer when they kick off the Brentwood Summer Concert Series from 6-8 p.m. on June 11. Read more.

Austin Timberlake
