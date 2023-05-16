Today’s Top 5 Stories: May 16, 2023

Here’s a look at the top stories from May 16, 2023.
Country artist Jimmie Allen is being sued by his former day-to-day manager for abuse and sexual assault over an 18-month period, reports Variety. Allen has since been suspended by his record label Stoney Creek Records. Read more.
The Peach Truck announced they will have peaches for sale starting the week of May 15 for locals to get their hands on fresh, juicy and perfectly ripe peaches. Read more.
Taylor Swift brought the Eras Tour to Nissan Stadium for three nights this past weekend. From the social media posts of a crowded walk across the pedestrian bridge after the show, fans sitting outside of the stadium listening and even on the bridge watching the show, there was no shortage of people in downtown Nashville. Read more.
The Nike Factory store on Galleria Blvd in Brentwood will close. Read more.
The WannaBeatles, one of the top Beatles tribute bands in the country, will bring a little Fab Four fun to Crockett Park this summer when they kick off the Brentwood Summer Concert Series from 6-8 p.m. on June 11. Read more.