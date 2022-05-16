Today’s Top 5 Stories: May 16, 2022

Here’s a look at the top 5 stories for May 16, 2022.
See the top 15 most expensive property transfers in Franklin Tennessee for April 25-29, 2022. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. Read more.
Tennessee took an overall ranking of 11th place, the work environment ranked 19th and the living environment placed 2nd. Read more.
A leader in the retail industry, Tanger Factory Outlets will host local officials and dignitaries to join Executive Chair of the Board Steven B. Tanger and CEO Stephen Yalof to kick off the construction process and give a first look at what’s in store for the shopping destination. Read more.
Oprah Winfrey took a tour of their family farm on her show “Where are They Now” in January of 2016. Read more.
The 2022 NFL schedule has been released for all 32 teams and some analysts predicted the win totals for each team including the Titans. Per NFL.com Cynthia Frelund forecasts the Titans to win about 8 games this season. If this happens this would be a steep decrease from the 2021 campaign where they won 12 games. Read more.