Today’s Top 5 Stories: May 13, 2022

Here’s a look at the top stories for May 12, 2022.
A leader in the retail industry, Tanger Factory Outlets will host local officials and dignitaries to kick off the construction process and give a first look at what’s in store for the shopping destination. Read more.
The rooftop photographer from this recently released May 4 video has been identified. Rad more.
Franklin Police and Crime Stoppers are offering a cash reward to anyone who can help identify this man. Read more.
There are some foods that are associated with the South like cornbread, sweet tea, moon pies, and more. Did you know there are also festivals you can attend that celebrate these Southern foods? Read more.
Oprah Winfrey took a tour of their family farm on her show “Where are They Now” in January of 2016. Read more.