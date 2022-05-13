Today’s Top 5 Stories: May 13, 2022

Moon Pie Festival
photo from Bell Buckle Chamber

Here’s a look at the top stories for May 12, 2022.

Tanger-Nashville
Site plan from Metro Planning/Nashville Business Journal

1Tanger Outlets Nashville to Break Ground This Month

A leader in the retail industry, Tanger Factory Outlets will host local officials and dignitaries to kick off the construction process and give a first look at what’s in store for the shopping destination. Read more.

franklin rooftop photographer

2Franklin Rooftop Photographer Identified and Cited for Trespassing

 

The rooftop photographer from this recently released May 4 video has been identified. Rad more.

Suspect Steals Wallet From Franklin Planet Fitness

3Suspect Steals Wallet From Franklin Planet Fitness

Franklin Police and Crime Stoppers are offering a cash reward to anyone who can help identify this man. Read more.

4Celebrate Southern Foods With These 5 Tennessee Food Festivals

There are some foods that are associated with the South like cornbread, sweet tea, moon pies, and more. Did you know there are also festivals you can attend that celebrate these Southern foods? Read more.

5Local Celebrity Home Tour: Judd Family Farm

Oprah Winfrey took a tour of their family farm on her show “Where are They Now” in January of 2016. Read more.

