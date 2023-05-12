Today’s Top 5 Stories: May 12, 2023

Here’s a look at the top stories from May 12, 2023.
The wait for the first Edley's Bar-B-Que in Williamson County is almost over! The locally-owned restaurant will open doors to the new Berry Farms location on Monday, May 15.
Taylor Swift brought the Eras Tour to Nissan Stadium for three nights this past weekend. From the social media posts of a crowded walk across the pedestrian bridge after the show, fans sitting outside of the stadium listening and even on the bridge watching the show, there was no shortage of people in downtown Nashville.
Primm Farm is a 24-lot development with lot sizes ranging from .42 acres to .97 acres. Five lots have already sold. Don't miss your chance to live in this stunning community in Brentwood Tennessee.
Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Williamson County. Check out these 5 events.
The district is celebrating an astounding 34 high school students who have aced the ACT in recent months.