Today’s Top 5 Stories: May 12, 2023

By
Austin Timberlake
-

Here’s a look at the top stories from May 12, 2023.

1Edley’s Bar-B-Que Announces Open Date for New Franklin Location

photo by Nathan Zucker

The wait for the first Edley’s Bar-B-Que in Williamson County is almost over! The locally-owned restaurant will open doors to the new Berry Farms location on Monday, May 15. Read more.

2The Numbers are In for Taylor Swift Concerts at Nissan Stadium

Photo by Jessie Rogers/Nissan Stadium

Taylor Swift brought the Eras Tour to Nissan Stadium for three nights this past weekend. From the social media posts of a crowded walk across the pedestrian bridge after the show, fans sitting outside of the stadium listening and even on the bridge watching the show, there was no shortage of people in downtown Nashville. Read more.

3A Look at the New Primm Farm Community of Homes

Primm Farm is a 24-lot development with lot sizes ranging from .42 acres to .97 acres. Five lots have already sold. Don’t miss your chance to live in this stunning community in Brentwood Tennessee. Read more.

4Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Franklin Rodeo Parade 2022
photo by Donna Vissman

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Williamson County. Check out these 5 events. Read more.

534 WCS Students Ace the ACT

Perfect ACTs 05-23
Photo by WCS

The district is celebrating an astounding 34 high school students who have aced the ACT in recent months. Read more.

