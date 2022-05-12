Today’s Top 5 Stories: May 12, 2022

By
Austin Timberlake
-
Huck Johns
photo from Huck Johns

Here’s a look at the top stories for May 12, 2022.

Tanger-Nashville
Site plan from Metro Planning/Nashville Business Journal

1Tanger Outlets Nashville to Break Ground This Month

A leader in the retail industry, Tanger Factory Outlets will host local officials and dignitaries to kick off the construction process and give a first look at what’s in store for the shopping destination. Read more.

2World-Renowned French Theme Park Developers to Build Amusement Park in Tennessee

Puy du Fou is recognized worldwide as the pioneer and leading innovator of fully immersive experiences. The company’s original flagship theme park in France draws more than 2.3 million visitors every year. And they are bringing an amusement park to Tennessee. Read more.

Huck Johns
photo from Huck Johns

3New Franklin-Based Hat Company Offers One-of-a Kind Creations

Musician and Franklin resident Huck Johns loves hats. And he loves performing. And he loves all aspects of art. With his new hat company, Huckhats, Johns brings together all of his artistic passions. Read more.

FHS Students
FHS Students

4Seven WCS Students Ace March ACT Exam

Seven WCS high school students are among the small percentage who scored a perfect composite score on the ACT exam taken in March. Read more.

5Local Celebrity Home Tour: Judd Family Farm

Oprah Winfrey took a tour of their family farm on her show “Where are They Now” in January of 2016. Read more.

