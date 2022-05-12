Today’s Top 5 Stories: May 12, 2022

Here’s a look at the top stories for May 12, 2022.
A leader in the retail industry, Tanger Factory Outlets will host local officials and dignitaries to kick off the construction process and give a first look at what’s in store for the shopping destination. Read more.
Puy du Fou is recognized worldwide as the pioneer and leading innovator of fully immersive experiences. The company’s original flagship theme park in France draws more than 2.3 million visitors every year. And they are bringing an amusement park to Tennessee. Read more.
Musician and Franklin resident Huck Johns loves hats. And he loves performing. And he loves all aspects of art. With his new hat company, Huckhats, Johns brings together all of his artistic passions. Read more.
Seven WCS high school students are among the small percentage who scored a perfect composite score on the ACT exam taken in March. Read more.
Oprah Winfrey took a tour of their family farm on her show “Where are They Now” in January of 2016. Read more.