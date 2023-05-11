Today’s Top 5 Stories: May 11, 2023

Here’s a look at the top stories from May 11, 2023.
The district is celebrating an astounding 34 high school students who have aced the ACT in recent months. Read more.
The world’s only 5-star semi-private hop-on jet service, JSX, is putting its ‘boots’ down in Nashville (BNA) with the commencement of brand new flight service starting June 22, 2023 linking Music City to Dallas (DAL) and Westchester County (HPN), alongside seasonal flights to Destin (DSI) through September 4. Read more.
The Tennessee Renaissance Festival has begun – it takes place every Saturday and Sunday in May plus Monday, Memorial Day. It’s the perfect kick-off event for summer. The festival takes place at 2135 Newcastle Rd in Arrington. Read more.
When stress is placed on the body in some form, the body will start to make adaptations to get better at withstanding that form of stress. Read more.
Primm Farm is a 24-lot development with lot sizes ranging from .42 acres to .97 acres. Five lots have already sold. Don’t miss your chance to live in this stunning community in Brentwood Tennessee. Read more.