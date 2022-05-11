Today’s Top 5 Stories: May 11, 2022

photo from Made in TN Facebook

Here’s a look at the top stories for May 11, 2022.

sonic open at berry farms

1Health Inspections: Places to Eat in Berry Farms for May 10, 2022

These are the most recent inspection scores for places to eat in the Berry Farms neighborhood in Franklin as of May 9, 2022. Read more.

Keys and lock the door on the background of solar garden

2Top 25 Most Expensive Property Transfers in Franklin for April 18, 2022

See the top 25 most expensive property transfers in Franklin Tennessee for April 18-22, 2022. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. Read more.

3World-Renowned French Theme Park Developers to Build Amusement Park in Tennessee

Puy du Fou is recognized worldwide as the pioneer and leading innovator of fully immersive experiences. The company’s original flagship theme park in France draws more than 2.3 million visitors every year. And they are bringing an amusement park to Tennessee. Read more.

4Masked Man Spotted Taking Photos of Penthouse from Downtown Franklin Rooftop, Police Investigating

An unidentified man was seen taking photos of a downtown Franklin penthouse from a nearby rooftop. Read more.




5Curated Gift Shop Made in TN Announces Move to New, Larger Location Within The Factory

Opening in their current spot over four years ago, they announced on social media, that the storefront will be moving from its current location in The Factory to a new one closer to Honest Coffee Roasters. Read more.

