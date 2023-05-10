Today’s Top 5 Stories: May 10, 2023

Here’s a look at the top stories from May 10, 2023.
Edley’s first Williamson County location is expected to open in mid-May as part of Franklin’s new mixed-use community Berry Farms. Read more.
The world’s only 5-star semi-private hop-on jet service, JSX, is putting its ‘boots’ down in Nashville (BNA) with the commencement of brand new flight service starting June 22, 2023 linking Music City to Dallas (DAL) and Westchester County (HPN), alongside seasonal flights to Destin (DSI) through September 4. Read more.
Dunkin’ and Baskin-Robbins announced re-opened its Spring Hill location at 2098 Wall Street on Wednesday, May 10th. Read more.
Electrical wholesale distributor City Electric Supply (CES) has opened a location in Spring Hill. The branch is open and ready to serve the community after a two-year-long build-out process. Read more.
Update: The Franklin Makers Market was set to take place on May 7th but due to the weather on Sunday, the event has been rescheduled for Sunday, June 11th. The event takes place at The Factory in Franklin. Read more.