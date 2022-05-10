Today’s Top 5 Stories: May 10, 2022

Here’s a look at the top stories for May 10, 2022.
Franklin Police are investigating after a downtown resident reported seeing a masked man taking photos of his Second Avenue penthouse home from a nearby rooftop. Read more.
These are the most recent inspection scores for places to eat in the Berry Farms neighborhood in Franklin as of May 9, 2022. Read more.
3Cedars of Lebanon State Park to Host Huge Native Plant Sale, Featuring Over 90 Species & Thousands of Plants
The Native Plant Sale will feature more than 90 species and thousands of plants propagated in Middle Tennessee soils and climate conditions to thrive in Middle Tennessee gardens at great prices. Read more.
Age: 23
Spring Hill, TN
Officers stopped Taylor Reynolds after they saw him weaving across several lanes of traffic on I-65 near Peytonsville Rd. at 3:38, Sunday morning. Read more.
Southern Living recently released its list of “Charming Tennessee Towns Everyone Should Visit this Year.” Read more.