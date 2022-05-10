Today’s Top 5 Stories: May 10, 2022

By
Austin Timberlake
-
sonic open at berry farms

Here’s a look at the top stories for May 10, 2022.

1Masked Man Spotted Taking Photos of Penthouse from Downtown Franklin Rooftop, Police Investigating

Franklin Police are investigating after a downtown resident reported seeing a masked man taking photos of his Second Avenue penthouse home from a nearby rooftop. Read more.

sonic open at berry farms

2Health Inspections: Places to Eat in Berry Farms for May 10, 2022

These are the most recent inspection scores for places to eat in the Berry Farms neighborhood in Franklin as of May 9, 2022. Read more.

Native Plant Sale
Photo from Wilson County Master Gardener Association Facebook

3Cedars of Lebanon State Park to Host Huge Native Plant Sale, Featuring Over 90 Species & Thousands of Plants

The Native Plant Sale will feature more than 90 species and thousands of plants propagated in Middle Tennessee soils and climate conditions to thrive in Middle Tennessee gardens at great prices. Read more.

Taylor Reynolds Age: 23 Spring Hill, TN
Taylor Reynolds
Age: 23
Spring Hill, TN

4Spring Hill Resident Held After Second DUI

Officers stopped Taylor Reynolds after they saw him weaving across several lanes of traffic on I-65 near Peytonsville Rd. at 3:38, Sunday morning. Read more.

Downtown Franklin
photo by Donna Vissman

5Franklin, TN Makes Southern Living’s List of ‘Charming Tennessee Towns to Visit’

Southern Living recently released its list of “Charming Tennessee Towns Everyone Should Visit this Year.” Read more.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here