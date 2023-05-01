Today’s Top 5 Stories: May 1, 2023

Here’s a look at the top stories from May 1, 2023.
PopStroke Entertainment Group, a national leader in golf entertainment owned by Greg Bartoli, Tiger Woods’ TGR Ventures, and TaylorMade Golf Company, announced their upcoming venue lineup that will bring the unique experiential putting concept to several new markets across the United States. Read more.
Streaming entertainment can be overwhelming with so many streaming services adding new shows and movies every week. Here is a list of new streaming releases this May 2023 playing on Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, HBO Max, and Hulu. Read more.
Recently, Andy Marshall and the rest of the A. Marshall Hospitality (AMH) team marked their ongoing partnership with Boys & Girls Clubs by donating a combined $16,000. On Monday, April 17, AMH donated $6,000 to Boys & Girls Clubs of South Central Tennessee at Puckett’s Columbia, and on Thursday, April 20 a $10,000 check was presented at Puckett’s Franklin to Boys & Girls Clubs of Middle Tennessee. Read more.
If you’re a homeowner with a crawl space, you may have heard about crawl space encapsulation as a solution to various issues that can arise in these often neglected areas. Crawl space encapsulation involves sealing off the crawl space from the outside environment, creating a moisture barrier, and conditioning the air inside. Read more.
The picturesque venue in Franklin reopens for the concert season kicking off with the Steve Miller Band on Sunday, April 30th. While it’s tucked away in Franklin, recently the venue has been noticed by the Academy of Country Music receiving a nomination for “Outdoor Venue of the Year.” Read more.