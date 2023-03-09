Today’s Top 5 Stories: March 9, 2023

By
Andrea Hinds
-

Here’s a look at the top stories from March 9, 2023.

1Top 25 Most Expensive Property Transfers in Williamson County for February 13

See the top 25 most expensive property transfers in Williamson County Tennessee for February 13-27, 2023

 

See the top 25 most expensive property transfers in Williamson County Tennessee for February 13-17, 2023. Read more.

2Narcan Administered to Unresponsive Student at Franklin High School

A student was administered Narcan at a Williamson County high school by a resource officer on March 6, 2023, according to WKRN. Read more.

3What to Know About the St. Jude Rock n Roll Marathon Nashville

Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images

The St. Jude Rock n Roll Running Series marathon in Nashville takes place on Saturday, April 22nd. Here’s what you need to know about the race. Read more.

4Williamson County Student in Custody for Selling Drugs at School

A Williamson County student is in juvenile custody today charged with Delivery of a Schedule II Narcotic for selling a drug laced with fentanyl to another student. Read more.

5HRI Hospitality Announces Caption by Hyatt Nashville

Rendering from HRI Hospitality

The financial closing for the ground-up development of a new 210-room Caption by Hyatt hotel in Nashville has been announced. Read more.

