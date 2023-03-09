Today’s Top 5 Stories: March 9, 2023

Here’s a look at the top stories from March 9, 2023.
See the top 25 most expensive property transfers in Williamson County Tennessee for February 13-17, 2023. Read more.
A student was administered Narcan at a Williamson County high school by a resource officer on March 6, 2023, according to WKRN. Read more.
The St. Jude Rock n Roll Running Series marathon in Nashville takes place on Saturday, April 22nd. Here’s what you need to know about the race. Read more.
A Williamson County student is in juvenile custody today charged with Delivery of a Schedule II Narcotic for selling a drug laced with fentanyl to another student. Read more.
The financial closing for the ground-up development of a new 210-room Caption by Hyatt hotel in Nashville has been announced. Read more.